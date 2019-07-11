Heading on a summer hike? Sandals may be the best choice, because no one wants to feel uncomfortable when gearing up for a long adventure. However, you don’t want a flimsy flip flop that you feel no support when taking on your hike. There is good luck, because there are so many phenomenal brands when it comes to hiking sandals. We’ve done the work for you and found the best budget-friendly options under $100. Head below to find our top picks for men and women.

KEEN Hiking Sandals

A top brand in hiking footwear is KEEN and they have an array of options in hiking sandals. One of our favorite option is the UNEEK Two-Cord Sandals for men. These shoes feature a flexible design for comfort and to promote a natural stride. This shoe features a cord design that’s very unique. It also has added traction in case you run into wet surfaces and anti-odor properties. Best of all, you can find these shoes priced at $65 and you can also find them in a women’s style too.

Merrell

When you’re hiking you may run into water and Merrell’s Hydrotrekker Strap Sandal is a great option. These shoes are water-proof, quick-drying and its design was made to keep your from debris. Better yet, they’re priced at $80.

A very similar style for women is the Siren Strap Q2 Sandal that’s also waterproof. Its multiple straps were designed for support as well as its cushioning absorbs shock. It also is available in three fun color options and priced at $80.

Chaco

One of the most popular hiking sandal brands from this list is Chaco. However, Chaco sandals can be tough to find under $100. We searched and found that Backcountry has multiple options at a budget-friendly price. One of our favorite styles is the Chaco Z/Volv 2 Sandal. I love that this style has an adjustable strap for comfort and its made with eco-friendly products too. Chaco also adds rigid outsoles to its sandals for grip on uneven and wet surfaces. These sandals are a must-have and start at $70.

For women, our top pick from Chaco is the ZX/2 Classic Hiking Sandal. I personally really like the unique prints that come with this sandal and the functionality of it too. Another fun features about these sandals is the big toe loop. I think this adds a fashionable touch and gives you support. Finally, you can take the sandal in and out of the water freely and it has an anti-microbial component to stay looking fresh for years to come. Find these shoes at Backcontry, which is gear-head approved, for $80.

Which pair of hiking sandals were your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best golf apparel for men under $50 including Nike, Callaway and more.

