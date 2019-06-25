It’s that time of year again, golf season. Get ready for your best swing yet with flexible and sweat-wicking material so you stay comfortable and mobile. However, men’s golf apparel and accessories can be quite expensive. That’s why today we are rounding up the best golf apparel that’s under $50. Better yet, we have found apparel from top brands including Nike, Callaway, Travis Matthew, Titleist and more. Head below to find our top picks for men.

Polo Golf Shirts

Nike is known for its athletic wear and they’re golf polos do not disappoint. One of our favorite options for this season is the Nike Dry Momentum Collarless Polo Shirt that’s priced at $45. I love the sleek look of this design and it features comfort shoulders seams to boost mobility of your golf swing. It has has Dri-FIT material that’s sweat-wicking and is available in several color options.

Another favorite in men’s golf apparel are Oakley polos. Oakley features an array of fun designs and color options too. A standout is the Oakley Exploded Ellipse Golf Polo for $39. This shirt is made of mesh material that’s lightweight and it has high shoulders for a better swing. Best of all, its unique design will standout from the rest.

Travis Matthew golf polos have become increasingly popular and are usually priced at over $80. However, Nordstrom Rack has an array of options under $50. The Effective Polo Shirt is a must-have and it features a contrasting collar that is fashionable. This shirt has a logo on the back and it was made with stretch for added mobility.

Flexible Shorts

When playing golf, every man wants a comfortable pair of shorts to wear. One of our top picks is J.Crew Factory’s 11-inch Tech Shorts. It features a modern 11-inch length and it’s available in three versatile color options. They’re also water-resistant and moisture-wicking so you will stay fresh all day. Better yet, these shorts are priced at just $24.

We also found Callaway Golf Shorts for just $30 at Nordstrom Rack. These shorts are made with opt-dry material that’s flexible for golfing. They also have two back and front pockets for storage of golf balls or tees.

Golf Accessories

Keep the sun out of your face so you can keep those eyes on the prize. The men’s Titleist Charleston Golf Hat is a no-brainer at just $35. It features a moisture-wicking sweatband that’s also anti-microbial. It also has luxurious leather detailing that are fashionable.

Finish your look with a stylish belt. One of our favorites is the Nike Single Web Reversible Belt that’s priced at just $20. This belt is adjustable to fit sizes up to 44 and its metal clip is easy to use. It also has a large front logo that will pair with almost any causal outfit.

Which golf apparel piece is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best linen apparel for men that’s breathable and lightweight for summer, starting at $27.

