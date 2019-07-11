Lock in a 20% discount on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch at $200

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Having just fallen from $250, like what it still fetches at Best Buy and direct from Samsung, that’s good for a 20% discount. Today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features three-day battery life. Plus it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,800 shoppers and don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and swap out the style on your new wearable. Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier features an interchange band, meaning you can ditch the included sport style in favor of a metal link, leather and other bands. Options start at under $13 at Amazon.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch features:

A distinctive steel bezel that you can rotate to access apps and notifications

Text, call and get notifications directly from your watch through your Bluetooth connected smartwatch

Make payments with Samsung Pay almost anywhere you swipe or tap a credit card. Battery Type and Size : 380mAh Li-ion

With military-grade performance, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop

