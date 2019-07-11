Sennheiser’s Open Back HD 599 SE Headphones drop to a new low: $103 (50% off)

Amazon offers the Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphones for $102.56 shipped. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a nearly 50% discount, is one of the first notable price drops and a new all-time low on this Amazon-exclusive colorway. For comparison, the Ivory style sells for $143 right now with an all-time low of $137. These audiophile-grade open back headphones feature 38mm 50-ohm angel transducers that are said to channel sound directly into your ears. Two detachable cables are included, giving you both two- and three-meter options with 6.3mm or 3.5mm jacks. And for added comfort over extended listening sessions, you’ll find a padded headband and XL-size ear pads. With 185 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to grab the FiiO A3 Portable Headphone Amplifier and take the Sennheiser HD 599 SE’s sound quality to the next level. Bringing this amp into the mix let’s you get the most out of your audiophile-grade cans.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Headphones features:

Premium around-ear, audiophile grade open back headphones

Proprietary Sennheiser 38mm, 50-ohm transducers deliver exceptional clarity, detail and dynamics

Angel transducers Inside the ear cups Channel sound directly into your ears improving special realism

Padded headband and luxurious XL-size ear pads provide comfort for long listening sessions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!