Expand your Sonos system with this 20% off promotion and new all-time lows

WorldWide Stereo’s official eBay storefront is taking an extra 20% off various Sonos speakers, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll find the full lot on this landing page, just be sure that it says extra 20% off next to the listing to ensure eligibility. Full discount displayed at final checkout. Headlining for us is the Sonos Play:5 AirPlay-enabled Smart Speaker for $399.20 shipped. Regularly $499, that’s a nearly $100 discount and the best price we’ve tracked. This flagship Sonos speaker delivers substantial power, access to AirPlay, multi-room capabilities, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree, leaving a 4.1/5 star rating.

Other notable Sonos deals include:

If Sonos is too pricey for your current budget, consider outfitting your space with an Echo from Amazon. You can pair multiple speakers around your home and still achieve multi-room audio for much less than Sonos. The 2nd generation Echo is currently on sale for $70, which is at least $49 less than today’s featured deals above.

Sonos Play:5 features:

Experience pure, vibrant sound with Play:5, tuned by renowned producer Giles Martin. Control it with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

Three custom-designed woofers deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo.

Pair two Play:5s in the upright position and each speaker smartly adjusts to mono for incredibly detailed stereo separation. Place a single Play:5 horizontally and it plays stereo sound automatically.

Use the line-in to connect your turntable or a friend’s phone with the included 3.5mm jack.

