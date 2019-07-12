Get a $15 Amazon credit when you backup pictures to Amazon Photos

There are plenty of ways to score credits at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019, but a new offer today delivers a $15 bonus to your account when you backup your image library to Amazon Photos. You’ll need to have a Prime membership and have not used this service before. Otherwise, this is a pretty simple way to score even more free cash ahead of Prime Day 2019. Full terms and conditions can be found on this landing page. If you’re looking to score even more Prime Day cash, check out our coverage of all the ways you get credits before Monday.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 31, 2019.
- Offer only applies to Amazon Prime customers who upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app for the first time.
- To be eligible, customers must receive this offer directly from Amazon through the Amazon website or email.
- Customers who were forwarded this offer from parties other than Amazon may not be eligible for this offer.
- You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional code. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional code.
- Promotional code expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) August 31, 2019.
- Offer only applies to an order over $25 of products sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible.”
- Offer does not apply to digital content or Amazon Gift Cards.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
