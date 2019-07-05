Amazon Prime Day is under two weeks away, and we’ve been ramping up our coverage with easy ways to prepare and what you can expect on July 15th and 16th. Of course, you’ll want to make certain your Prime membership is ready to for the big 48-hour event. But there are other simple ways to make sure you’re ready. Amazon is currently offering a number of ways to get Prime Day credit, simply by carrying out a few different tasks prior. You can easily bag $50 (or more) worth of Amazon credit before Prime Day. Hit the jump to find out how to load up your account with Prime Day credits.

How to get Prime Day credits from Amazon

Amazon is rolling out a number of credits prior to its big event on July 15th and 16th. You’ll want to take advantage of these offers as soon as possible, because it can take a few days to see the credits applied to your account. This is a great weekend activity, and will give you over a week to make sure your credits are in order prior to Prime Day.

Sign-in to the Amazon App and snag Prime Day credits

Perhaps the easiest of all of the pre-Prime Day promotions, simply download and sign-in to the Amazon App for the first time and you’ll receive a $10 credit. Better yet? You’ll receive another $10 credit after your first in-app purchase. If you see any hot deals on 9to5Toys, and we know you will, the app will automatically pop up on your Android or iOS device instead of loading the traditional web-based Amazon storefront.

Install Amazon Assistant and get $10 off your order of $50+

Amazon Assistant is an extension which can be installed on various popular browsers. It helps you shop in various ways while tracking deals at Amazon. If you install it on your Mac or PC, you’ll receive $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more.

Reload your Amazon gift card for credits

Amazon is offering a $10 bonus in Prime Day credits when you reload an Amazon gift card. This does need to be the first time you’ve ever reloaded a gift card to take advantage of this offer. But it’s an easy way to get 10% bonus if you’re planning to spend big on Prime Day.

Visit Whole Foods

The best offer in the sea of Prime Day credits is at Whole Foods. Head to Amazon’s grocery store, and if you’re a Prime member, spend $10 or more and get a $10 credit in return. If you have a local Whole Foods, this is a no-brainer offer.

Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!