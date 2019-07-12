Score up to 20% off select AmazonBasics home goods if you have Prime

Amazon is taking up to 20% off select items from its AmazonBasics label. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. Shop for home goods, kitchen wares, pet supplies, toys & games, and much more. One standout is the AmazonBasics Medium Cat Tree with Condo for $67.99. Regularly $85, this is the first discount we’ve tracked for this product. Keep your cats off the furniture by bringing home one of these. It has jute fiber scratching posts and an enclosed space for privacy. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more top picks from this sale.

More top picks from AmazonBasics:

Prime Day 2019 is just around the corner. We’ve already seen some other early deals as well as credit offers. Check out our hub for all the info.

AmazonBasics Medium Cat Tree:

Ideal for medium to large size cats up to 35lbs, 1-3 cats

Multi-platform cat tree with scratching posts and enclosure

Natural jute fiber scratching posts help keep nails healthy

Neutral color tones fit in with your home’s existing décor

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!