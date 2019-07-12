Save $106 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $343

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto In-Dash Receiver DDX6706S in open-box “excellent” condition for $343.99 shipped. Normally selling for $450, that’s good for a 23% discount, is one for the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Alternatively, a new condition model will score you a $50 discount direct from Best Buy. Bringing a 6.8-inch touchscreen to your car, Kenwood’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and more while commuting. CarPlay was a game-changing upgrade for my ride, and iOS 13 is looking to make the experience even more enjoyable. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More info below.

Products in open-box excellent condition from Best Buy “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.”

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Improve your in-car entertainment experience with this Kenwood DVD multimedia receiver. It supports Google Assistant and Siri for convenient voice control in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems, and it’s iDatalink Maestro-ready for seamless integration with your vehicle’s factory features. Navigate this Kenwood DVD multimedia receiver via its 6.8-inch touch screen display.

