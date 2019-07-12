Amazon drops the price on Logitech Z313 Speakers to new all-time low at $27.50

Amazon offers the Logitech Z313 Speaker System for $27.72 shipped. Regularly $35 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Also available at Walmart. Logitech’s budget-friendly 2.1-channel speaker system offers an easy way to upgrade your Mac or PC’s speakers. Offers 25 watts of power, a subwoofer, and bundled control pod which lets your control volume. Also features a headphone port, when you need to listen privately. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the subwoofer and go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers for under $20. You’ll miss out on the more robust audio setup, but that price sure is tough to beat. Rated 3.8/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon customers.

Logitech Z313 Speaker System features:

The control pod makes it easy to control volume and headphone controls

You can fill your room with big, balanced sound (25 watts)

The compact subwoofer fits into tight spaces and delivers deeper bass when you want to feel the beat

With its easy setup, just connect the speakers to the subwoofer, and plug the subwoofer into your computer. That’s it

System requirement is any device with a headphone jack (3.5mm) input. Subwoofer – 15 W

