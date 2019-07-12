Amazon drops the price on Logitech Z313 Speakers to new all-time low at $27.50

Amazon offers the Logitech Z313 Speaker System for $27.72 shipped. Regularly $35 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Also available at Walmart. Logitech’s budget-friendly 2.1-channel speaker system offers an easy way to upgrade your Mac or PC’s speakers. Offers 25 watts of power, a subwoofer, and bundled control pod which lets your control volume. Also features a headphone port, when you need to listen privately. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.
Ditch the subwoofer and go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers for under $20. You’ll miss out on the more robust audio setup, but that price sure is tough to beat. Rated 3.8/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon customers.
Logitech Z313 Speaker System features:
- The control pod makes it easy to control volume and headphone controls
- You can fill your room with big, balanced sound (25 watts)
- The compact subwoofer fits into tight spaces and delivers deeper bass when you want to feel the beat
- With its easy setup, just connect the speakers to the subwoofer, and plug the subwoofer into your computer. That’s it
- System requirement is any device with a headphone jack (3.5mm) input. Subwoofer – 15 W
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!