If you’re a Steam user, you know that the Steam Store is filled with plenty of indie games and AAA titles alike. Finding the next game to play is never easy when you’re in-between big releases or waiting for the next title, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to drop. That’s where Steam’s latest AI-powered tool comes to play. The Interactive Recommender from Steam will offer suggestions on what games to play next based on your play history to give you a fully custom list of titles to explore. Plus, you can change the filters, going from popular titles to niche, and from older games to new.

Steam’s latest AI Interactive Recommender helps you find new games

Finding a new game is never easy…seriously. I always had trouble finding a new game to play when I got bored with my current library. That’s where Steam’s AI Interactive Recommender comes into play. “We know it can be tough to find the perfect game for you, so we’ve leveraged the power of machine learning (all the cool kids are doing it) to help you explore the Steam Store.” Steam says. Using your play history, the Interactive Recommender will generate a list of titles personalized to you specifically. Steam already keeps track of what games you play and how long you enjoy them, so this was the logical next step.

Customizable to your liking

The great thing about Steam’s AI-powered Interactive Recommender is that it’s completely customizable. You don’t just get a single list of games and that’s it; it’s always updating. Plus, you can change the filters to more suit your liking. Want only the newest and most popular games from the open-world category? Steam has your back. Or, do you prefer the more niche and retro-style games? You can customize the list to give you exactly what you want, including the ability to have the list exclude wishlisted games.

9to5Toys’ take

AI seems to be in every area of our lives. Some areas, like this, aren’t super intrusive and is actually quite welcomed. Steam isn’t using a ton of personal data here, only the list of games you play and how long you actually play them; something the app has collected for quite some time. I’m excited to see where the Steam AI-powered Interactive Recommender goes from here, maybe even branching out the technology to other gaming platforms to use in the future. This is a tool I wish would come out for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch alongside PC because I would love to find some indie games from brand-new developers to enjoy while waiting for the next big thing.

