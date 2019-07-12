Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Bluetooth Speaker sports Alexa for $70 (Save $20)

Dell is offering the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Bluetooth Alexa Speaker for $69.99 shipped. That’s about $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all year. In addition to letting you take more powerful audio on the go, this stylish Bluetooth speaker also wields Alexa. This means you’ll be able to ask her to play music, podcasts, and a whole lot more. Its design is both waterproof and drop-proof, ensuring it is ready to withstand various unexpected accidents. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t fancy the thought of taking Alexa on the go, you could opt for Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $23. While it won’t offer 360-degree audio, it does deliver 24-hour battery life, doubling what UE BLAST offers.

Ultimate Ears BLAST features:

Meet Ultimate Ears BLAST, the super-portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker with bold, immersive 360° sound and hands-free voice control. Now with Amazon Alexa built-in, you and your crew can blast tunes, crank the volume, order takeout, and more, with just the power of your voice. Do it all at home or on-the-go, even take calls without killing the music whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot. BLAST is waterproof, drop proof, and super stylin’ too — go from the shower to the beach party with confidence and style. Just say it to play it with BLAST from Ultimate Ears.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!