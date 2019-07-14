Amazon takes up to $120 off Kindle Fire tablets in Prime Day sale from $30

- Jul. 14th 2019 3:19 pm ET

0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is knocking up to $120 off its selection of Kindle Fire tablets. Deals start at $29.99 shipped and are exclusive to Prime members. The Fire HD 10 Tablet at $99.99 caught out eye, saving you $50 from the going rate. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price in 2019. You can also get two for $179.98, a $120 discount. It sports a 1080p 10-inch display alongside Fire HD 10’s built-in Alexa capabilities. While this is the 32GB model, built-in expandable storage means you can leverage an up to 256GB micro SD card for additional content. This is a great option for casual web browsing and the like, offering a more budget-conscious alternative to other tablets. Over 38,00 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Another standout for us is on the all-new Fire 7 Tablet at $29.99. Normally selling for $50, this is the very first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. You can also bring home two $49.98, saving you a total of $50 from the usual price tag. Fire 7 delivers a seven-inch touchscreen, up to seven hours of battery life, hands-free access to Alexa and more. So far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable Echo Prime Day deals include:

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

  • Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
  • Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly
  • Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go