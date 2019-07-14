Amazon takes up to $120 off Kindle Fire tablets in Prime Day sale from $30

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is knocking up to $120 off its selection of Kindle Fire tablets. Deals start at $29.99 shipped and are exclusive to Prime members. The Fire HD 10 Tablet at $99.99 caught out eye, saving you $50 from the going rate. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price in 2019. You can also get two for $179.98, a $120 discount. It sports a 1080p 10-inch display alongside Fire HD 10’s built-in Alexa capabilities. While this is the 32GB model, built-in expandable storage means you can leverage an up to 256GB micro SD card for additional content. This is a great option for casual web browsing and the like, offering a more budget-conscious alternative to other tablets. Over 38,00 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Another standout for us is on the all-new Fire 7 Tablet at $29.99. Normally selling for $50, this is the very first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. You can also bring home two $49.98, saving you a total of $50 from the usual price tag. Fire 7 delivers a seven-inch touchscreen, up to seven hours of battery life, hands-free access to Alexa and more. So far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable Echo Prime Day deals include:

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

