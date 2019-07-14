Polk’s Command Sound Bar brings Alexa to your home theater at $199 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $199 shipped. Also available direct from Polk as well as Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a 33% discount and brings the price down to its lowest yet. The standout feature here is built-in Alexa, allowing you to control your home theater’s sound with your voice. Polk’s Command Sound Bar is also well-equipped on the audio side, rocking a 260W four-speaker system for a “room-filling” experience. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI alongside Toslink and a USB port. We found it to be well-worth the price for those fully-immersed in the Amazon ecosystem in our hands-on review. Shoppers tend to agree, giving it a 4.3/5 star rating from over 435 customers.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. It lacks Polk’s Alexa capabilities and enhanced sound performance. But at a fraction of the price that can certainly be overlooked, as it’s still a great way to upgrade your audio. Plus it’s budget-friendly, so your wallet will be happy as well.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar features:

Connect this Polk Command sound bar with wireless subwoofer to your Fire TV for a true theater-like audio experience without all the cables. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa offers access from across the room, while an action button with Voice adjust located on the remote lowers sound bar volume so Alexa can hear you. This Polk Command sound bar works with any universal remote for easy incorporation with your setup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!