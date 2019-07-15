Amazon is discounting a ton of Chromebooks for Prime Day from $145

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering Prime members big savings on various Chromebook models starting at $144.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $179.99, which is good for $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This budget-friendly Chromebook sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB worth of internal eMMC storage. Has an 11.6-inch display, full keyboard, and enough battery life for up to 11 hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Chromebook deals below.
Other notable Chromebook deals include:
- ASUS Chromebook Flip Touchscreen: $400 (Reg. $485)
- Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible: $300 (Reg. $390)
- Acer Chromebook 15: $300 (Reg. $400)
- …and more!
Samsung Chromebook 3 features:
- Up to 11 hrs. battery life on a single charge
- Built-in security Features ensure you’re protected from viruses and Malware.
- 11.6” HD anti-reflective Display
- Spill-resistant keyboard protects against accidental Damage
- Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4G Memory and 64GB storage
