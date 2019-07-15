Amazon is discounting a ton of Chromebooks for Prime Day from $145

- Jul. 15th 2019 4:21 am ET

$145+
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering Prime members big savings on various Chromebook models starting at $144.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $179.99, which is good for $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This budget-friendly Chromebook sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB worth of internal eMMC storage. Has an 11.6-inch display, full keyboard, and enough battery life for up to 11 hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More Chromebook deals below.

Other notable Chromebook deals include:

Samsung Chromebook 3 features:

  • Up to 11 hrs. battery life on a single charge
  • Built-in security Features ensure you’re protected from viruses and Malware.
  • 11.6” HD anti-reflective Display
  • Spill-resistant keyboard protects against accidental Damage
  • Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4G Memory and 64GB storage

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
