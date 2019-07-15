Mac and PC accessories from Logitech, NETGEAR, and more from $7 for Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 event includes big savings on Mac and PC accessories from some of the best names in the game. These are Prime-exclusive offers with deals starting at $6.99. Free shipping is available for all with access to this sale. Headlining our list of top picks is the Logitech MX Master Stereo Speakers for $49.99. Regularly around $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Logitech’s unique MX Sound speakers play nicely with your Mac and PC setups. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can wirelessly pair your audio setup with various devices. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. Hit the jump for more.
Other notable deals include:
- Microsoft Surface Bluetooth Headphones: $190 (Reg. $250)
- AmazonBasics 32-inch Monitor Stand: $70 (Reg. $100)
- NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem: $96 (Reg. $110)
- Dell USB 3.0 4K Docking Station: $123 (Reg. $170)
- …and much more!
Logitech MX Master features:
- Easy-Switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources—just pause the audio on one and press play on the other
- 24 Watt Peak/12 Watt RMS power and superior drivers deliver balanced audio. Well designed port tubes play notes that most speakers this size cannot
- Adjust the volume and pair Bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion-activated, back-lit controls on the speaker front
- Elegantly crafted speakers include silver accent rings, motion-activated back-lit controls and high-end fabric covers
