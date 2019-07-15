Amazon’s Prime Day Beauty Sale takes at least 30% off skincare, makeup, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is taking at least 30% off a wide selection of luxury and professional beauty products. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. Shop skincare, hair products, beauty tools, and much more. One standout is the Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body at $13.30. Regularly $19, which is what it fetches at Sephora, that’s the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This is a broad spectrum sunscreen rated SPF 50 PA ++++, which means it’ll protect you from both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning). It contains sunflower extract, citrus, basil, and bois de rose. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from Amazon’s Prime Day Beauty Sale.

More top picks from Amazon’s Prime Day Beauty Sale:

Note: these prices are reflected at checkout.

Don’t forget that today is the day Lady Gaga launches her brand new beauty line, Haus Laboratories. These prices are also exclusive to Prime members and start at $26. Keep in mind that these are pre-orders; products will ship on September 17th.

Meanwhile, we have plenty more Prime Day 2019 deals beyond Amazon’s beauty sale. Our Prime Day hub is chock-full of all of the hottest deals from the summer’s biggest shopping event and will be continuously updated for your perusal.

Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen:

The Supergoop! original. This water-resistant formula is perfect for everyday use on face and body. It’s fast-absorbing and lightweight, but with ultra-moisturizing results. And, it’s made with natural extracts of citrus, basil, and bois de rose, so you’ll leave that typical sunscreen smell behind.

