Earlier this year, Amazon introduced its first in-house skincare collection, Belei. Now the online retail giant is teaming up with superstar Lady Gaga to release a cruelty-free vegan cosmetics line called Haus Laboratories, which will be available for pre-order on Prime Day. Head below for more details on this highly-anticipated collaboration.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga at Amazon

Lady Gaga took to her social media channels — first Twitter, then Instagram — to announce this partnership with Amazon. Shoppers will also be able to buy directly from Haus Laboratories direct, although right now the site merely hosts a 1-minute intro video, countdown timer, and email signup form.

The Haus Labs Instagram page, meanwhile, features a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Amazon as a platform for celeb-endorsed products

Prime Day 2019 has been star-studded. Taylor Swift and company just put on a live show to kick off the festivities. And Lady Gaga is far from the only celebrity who is pushing wares for Prime Day, although she’s arguably the most prolific.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced a host of exclusive celebrity collaborations and endorsements for Prime Day 2019. Among those are Kobe Bryant’s Art of Sport body care line, Kristen Bell’s charity-based snacks, and toys and clothes from Jojo Siwa.

Why a Haus Labs-Amazon partnership makes sense

Amazon is certainly no stranger to the beauty space, between its aforementioned Belei line and the number of Korean skincare storefronts it hosts. Normally, high-profile cosmetics collaborations are reserved for niche stores like Sephora or MAC. So why has Amazon been appointed the home of Haus Laboratories? As Lady Gaga told Allure, “Just like with my music, I wanted everyone to have access to it.”

Among the many things Amazon is, accessible is certainly near the top of the list. It’s especially so as far as cosmetics shopping is concerned. Browsing Amazon on a laptop or phone is less intimidating than walking into the likes of a Sephora or MAC store. For many consumers — namely those who don’t self-identify as beauty gurus — visiting such retailers can be daunting.

Of course, an Amazon-exclusive tag may not carry the same weight as a Sephora-exclusive label in beauty circles…at least, not yet. Lady Gaga certainly has star power and her eclectic sense of style generates plenty of buzz. This could be merely be the start of future beauty collaborations for Amazon, whether it’s continued with Lady Gaga or initiated with other celebrities and entities. (Imagine Amazon pulling off something like the Colourpop x Disney line.)

But also consider that Lady Gaga is a champion for inclusivity. Amazon is definitely not without its flaws, but there’s no arguing that it’s an accessible outlet for many consumers. If Haus Laboratories were to be sold at a luxury department store or super niche retailer, it would limit the reach that Lady Gaga hopes to achieve with her cosmetics line. It’s fundamentally on-brand — and, let’s be honest, a smart business decision.

Haus Laboratories will be available to pre-order at Amazon on July 15th at 3 AM ET; orders will ship in September.

