Buy a $25 Amazon gift card for Prime Day, get a $5 bonus FREE

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering Prime members a nice bonus if you buy $25 worth of gift cards. Simply apply promo code GCPRIME19 and you’ll receive a $5 bonus credit. This is a great way to load up on Amazon credit, whether you’re sending a gift for Prime Day, or making a purchase for yourself. Full Terms and conditions are below. Offer good through Prime Day.
Terms and Conditions:
- Amazon.com Gift Card purchases must total at least $25 in combined value, and the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) must be purchased in a single order at Amazon.com by an Amazon.com Prime member account. Amazon.com Gift Cards are subject to Terms and Conditions. Amazon.com Gift Cards purchased through Prime Now do not qualify for this promotion.
- Offer valid on Amazon.com Gift Cards and Amazon.com eGift Cards sold and delivered by ACI Gift Cards, LLC and purchased at Amazon.com between 12:00 a.m. (PT), July 15, 2019 and 11:59 p.m., July 16, 2019 (PT). This offer is not valid on (1) any Amazon.com Gift Cards or Amazon.com Gift Card Balance Reloads that are purchased prior to 12:00 a.m., July 15, 2019 or those purchased on July 15, 2019 or July 16, 2019 but scheduled for delivery after July 16, 2019 or (2) any Amazon.com Gift Cards delivered as an Allowance to another customer’s account.
- Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges, if applicable, do not apply when determining the minimum purchase amount.
- For qualifying purchases, a promotional credit of $5 will be automatically applied to the Amazon.com Prime account that was used to purchase the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) within two (2) days after the qualifying order has been completed or, where applicable, the order has shipped.
- You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional credit and that the dollar amount of the promotional credit has been added to your customer account. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional credit.
- Limit one promotional credit per Amazon.com Prime account as designated by the primary email address.
- The promotional credit only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities, including Prime Now LLC, will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
- The promotional credit may not be applied towards the purchase of products sold by, or under the brands of third parties, or sold through third-party areas of Amazon.com.
- Promotional credits may not be redeemed for or applied toward the purchase of any gift cards sold at Amazon.com.
- This limited time offer and associated promotional code expire at 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) July 16, 2019 or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first. Any promotional credit remaining unredeemed after September 1, 2019 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) will be forfeited.
- The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is a $5 promotional credit.
- This promotion may not be combined with other credits or special offers.
- This promotion cannot be applied to orders already placed with Amazon.com.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!