Upgrade your audio with up to 40% off Klipsch, Polk, Onkyo and more from $63

- Jul. 15th 2019 7:39 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 extravaganza, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of home audio accessories with deals starting at $63 shipped for Prime members. One standout is on a pair of Klipsch R-14PM Powered Bluetooth Monitor Speakers for $179. Typically selling for $299, that’s good for a $120 discount, is $30 under the Amazon low and the best we’ve seen. These speakers feature a powered 35W design that means you won’t need to pair them with a receiver to enjoy high quality sound. With Bluetooth you can stream music from your smartphone to the 5.25-inch IMG reference woofer and 3/4-inch Aluminum dome tweeter audio array. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

Plus don’t forget that we’re seeing a collection of notable soundbar discounts including a new all-time low on Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar at $450 (35% off), plus more from $40.

Klipsch R-14PM Powered Monitor Speakers features:

Ready for great sound without investing in a receiver? Check out the Klipsch Reference R-14PM powered bookshelf speakers. With 35 watts per channel, this compact system will easily fill your den or office with rich, detailed sound. Stream wirelessly from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Or connect it to your turntable, laptop, or TV. It’s all good with the R-14PM.

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
