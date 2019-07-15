Upgrade your audio with up to 40% off Klipsch, Polk, Onkyo and more from $63

As part of its Prime Day 2019 extravaganza, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of home audio accessories with deals starting at $63 shipped for Prime members. One standout is on a pair of Klipsch R-14PM Powered Bluetooth Monitor Speakers for $179. Typically selling for $299, that’s good for a $120 discount, is $30 under the Amazon low and the best we’ve seen. These speakers feature a powered 35W design that means you won’t need to pair them with a receiver to enjoy high quality sound. With Bluetooth you can stream music from your smartphone to the 5.25-inch IMG reference woofer and 3/4-inch Aluminum dome tweeter audio array. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

Plus don’t forget that we’re seeing a collection of notable soundbar discounts including a new all-time low on Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar at $450 (35% off), plus more from $40.

Klipsch R-14PM Powered Monitor Speakers features:

Ready for great sound without investing in a receiver? Check out the Klipsch Reference R-14PM powered bookshelf speakers. With 35 watts per channel, this compact system will easily fill your den or office with rich, detailed sound. Stream wirelessly from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Or connect it to your turntable, laptop, or TV. It’s all good with the R-14PM.

