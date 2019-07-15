Score a new low on Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar: $450 (35% off), more from $40

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is getting in on the Prime Day 2019 savings by offering the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar for $449.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $699 like at retailers such as Walmart, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $49 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring Dolby Digital sound, as well as a premium glass and metal design, Bose’s SoundTouch 300 also incorporates Alexa for voice-control. Notable inclusions that also make the cut are 4K pass-through, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus NFC pairing. This soundbar is a compact way to bring top-notch sound to your home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. More soundbar deals below from $40.

Other notable soundbar deals at Best Buy

Also on sale as part of Prime Day 2019, you’ll find Amazon offering up to $100 in gift cards alongside discounted Sonos speakers. Plus you can also upgrade your home theater with a 50-inch Dolby Vision 4K TV for $280, 55-inch OLED $948, and more.

Bose SoundTouch 300 features:

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar delivers clear, spacious sound. Every cubic inch of this speaker is packed with technologies that bring your music and movies to life. It starts inside with custom-shaped speakers that keep the profile low and pump out big sound. Quiet Port technology virtually eliminates distortion so you hear surprisingly deep bass. ADAPTiQ audio room calibration ensures the soundbar sounds the best it can in the space you put it, while PhaseGuide technology makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

