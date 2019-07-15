Prime Day discounts Moto G7 + other Android smartphones to new lows from $110

- Jul. 15th 2019 12:30 pm ET

0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the unlocked Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $290, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $24 and is a new all-time low. Motorola’s g7 features a 12MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Today’s discounted Moto G7 version comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for additional Prime exclusive smartphone discounts.

Other notable Prime exclusive smartphone deals:

And don’t forget, Razer Phone 2 just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $400 for Prime Day 2019

moto G7 Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Android Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go