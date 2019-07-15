Prime Day discounts Moto G7 + other Android smartphones to new lows from $110

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the unlocked Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $290, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $24 and is a new all-time low. Motorola’s g7 features a 12MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Today’s discounted Moto G7 version comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for additional Prime exclusive smartphone discounts.
Other notable Prime exclusive smartphone deals:
- Moto G6: $110 (Reg. $230)
- LG Stylo 4: $160 (Reg. $250)
- Moto G7 Power: $190 (Reg. $250)
- Moto Z4: $445 (Reg. $495)
- LG G8: $500 (Reg. $850)
And don’t forget, Razer Phone 2 just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $400 for Prime Day 2019
moto G7 Android Smartphone features:
Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!