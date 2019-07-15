Anker’s Prime Day 2019 sale delivers the power you need from $25

Anker is running a particularly notable battery sale for Prime Day 2019, including the second-ever discount on its new Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $239.99 shipped. Of course, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on all of these deals. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Early reviews are positive. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker battery Prime Day deals:

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

