This Apple Watch dock offers Nightstand Mode support, more for just $6

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:32 pm ET

0

BEACOO via Amazon is offering Prime members its Apple Watch Stand with Nightstand Mode support for $6.39 shipped. Regularly $9 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Made of ABS material, this heavily-weighted dock is made to stay put on your side-table or desk. Support for Nightstand mode lets you take advantage of Apple Watch’s various features whether on your wrist or not. Rated 4.8/5 stars by 364 Amazon customers.

BEACCO Apple Watch Dock features:

  • Made from a durable ABS material, this large and sturdy base will stably hold your Watch, even with a heavy band. The bottom of the stand keeps cords neat on your desk.
  • The open dock structure is compatible with the Apple Watch and its charger. The watch will charge regardless of whether the strap is open or closed.
  • The Innovative Lift Platform Design makes the stand an easy compatible with almost every Apple Watch available, and will fit without having to remove the case;
  • The design compatible with all sizes and models of Apple Watch. – BASIC / SPORT / EDITON models in both the 38mm or 42mm versions of each model. 
