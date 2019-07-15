Dremel’s 30% off 3D printers Prime Day sale turns you into a maker from $419

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers its Prime members the Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer for $419 shipped. Normally selling for $599, that’s good for a 30% discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This printer features a 5.9 by 9 by 5.5-inch print bed alongside a 100micron resolution. It’s designed to make printing easier for those just getting started and comes pre-assembled. With over 295 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Also on sale is the Dremel Digilab 3D40 3D Printer. At $839, that’s good for a $214 discount and is a new all-time low. While the resolution stays at 100microns, you’re stepping up to a larger print bed and an overall higher-quality device. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab some different colored PLA filament at Amazon and let your imagination run wild while creating. Those looking to get into a 3D printing hobby will definitely want to check out our recent getting started piece. We go over some useful hardware and software, as well as ways to put the printer to use.

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer features:

Countless hours of high quality printing with the most reliable low-cost 3D printer

Quickly and easily make your 1st print out of the box with completely pre-assembled printer, included 0.5kg spool of filament and clear setup instructions.Maximum Build Depth (inches): 9 Maximum Build Height (inches): 5.9 Maximum Build Width (inches): 5.5

Far superior safety compared to competition with fully enclosed design, non-heated build plate, PLA-only printing and 3rd party UL safety approval

