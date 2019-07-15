Dremel’s 30% off 3D printers Prime Day sale turns you into a maker from $419

- Jul. 15th 2019 12:06 pm ET

30% off
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers its Prime members the Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer for $419 shipped. Normally selling for $599, that’s good for a 30% discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. This printer features a 5.9 by 9 by 5.5-inch print bed alongside a 100micron resolution. It’s designed to make printing easier for those just getting started and comes pre-assembled. With over 295 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Also on sale is the Dremel Digilab 3D40 3D Printer. At $839, that’s good for a $214 discount and is a new all-time low. While the resolution stays at 100microns, you’re stepping up to a larger print bed and an overall higher-quality device. Rated 4.1/5 stars

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab some different colored PLA filament at Amazon and let your imagination run wild while creating. Those looking to get into a 3D printing hobby will definitely want to check out our recent getting started piece. We go over some useful hardware and software, as well as ways to put the printer to use.

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer features:

  • Countless hours of high quality printing with the most reliable low-cost 3D printer
  • Quickly and easily make your 1st print out of the box with completely pre-assembled printer, included 0.5kg spool of filament and clear setup instructions.Maximum Build Depth (inches): 9 Maximum Build Height (inches): 5.9 Maximum Build Width (inches): 5.5
  • Far superior safety compared to competition with fully enclosed design, non-heated build plate, PLA-only printing and 3rd party UL safety approval

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

30% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Dremel

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go