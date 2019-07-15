Fitbit Versa Lite drops to a new low of $109.50 for Prime Day, more from $46

Earlier this morning, Garmin helped kick-off Prime Day 2019 with a batch of discounts. Now we’re seeing some notable price drops on Fitbit, with the Versa Lite Smartwatch in White at $109.49 shipped. Normally selling for $160, it’s now down to $146. Once added to your cart, the price will drop an additional 25%, saving you a total of 32% and marking a new all-time low. Fitbit Versa Lite brings a wealth of fitness tracking capabilities to your wrist like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more. It has a notable four days of battery life, receives notifications from your smartphone and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for additional discounts.

Other notable Fitbit deals include:

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch features:

Open a world of possibilities with Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, the versatile, everyday smartwatch. With all the core fitness and smart features, vibrant colors and an easy one-button design, this smartwatch will inspire you to live boldly and make your goals reality.

