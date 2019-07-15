Save $50 on HP’s Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer at a new low of $100

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $100
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for $99.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. HP Sprocket lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into Polaroid-like physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2.3×3.4-inch photos. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to grab a 20-pack of photo paper for your new printer at just over $8.

HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer features:

  • Print instant snapshots or stickers that are 30% larger than the original Sprocket’s, using the thinnest photo printer on the market
  • About the size of a smartphone, this lightweight, portable photo printer easily fits into a pocket or backpack
  • Set up Sprocket Plus at parties and events, and everyone can connect to your mobile printer using Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity (HP Sprocket app required)
  • Connect your social media accounts to the HP Sprocket app and instantly turn any of your photos into color prints that are 30% larger than the original Sprocket
Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$150 $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Prime Day 2019 HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go