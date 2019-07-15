Save $50 on HP’s Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer at a new low of $100

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for $99.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. HP Sprocket lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into Polaroid-like physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2.3×3.4-inch photos. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Use your savings from today’s sale to grab a 20-pack of photo paper for your new printer at just over $8.
HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer features:
- Print instant snapshots or stickers that are 30% larger than the original Sprocket’s, using the thinnest photo printer on the market
- About the size of a smartphone, this lightweight, portable photo printer easily fits into a pocket or backpack
- Set up Sprocket Plus at parties and events, and everyone can connect to your mobile printer using Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity (HP Sprocket app required)
- Connect your social media accounts to the HP Sprocket app and instantly turn any of your photos into color prints that are 30% larger than the original Sprocket
