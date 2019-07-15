Learn to program with Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit at a new all-time low: $60

Amazon offers the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. While it originally sold for $100, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $75. Today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention, a new all-time low and saves you 20%. Kano’s coding kit pairs the magical world of Harry Potter with a variety of guided walkthroughs to help you learn programming fundamentals. This kit allows you to build your own wand, which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gestures controls and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from 60% of shoppers and we found it was well worth the Galleons in our hands-on review.

We also just featured Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit in our roundup of five favorite coding kits for the summer alongside options from Sphero and more.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit features:

Learn the magic of coding with this Kano Harry Potter coding kit. The easy-to-assemble wand and included app provide over 70 creative challenges that teach children about coding with magic spells and mystical effects. This Kano Harry Potter coding kit is a fun and creative way to get kids interested in the magical world of computer science.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!