Prime Day brings 2019 lows on Philips Hue lights, bundles, more from $17.50

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart lighting accessories and bundles for Prime members. Deals start at $17.50 and everything is eligible for no-cost delivery. Headlining this sale is the Philips Hue A19 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $34.99. That’s $15 off the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Philips Hue bulbs are unmatched in their color accuracy and one of our favorite smart home lighting systems. Today’s offer is a fantastic way to expand your HomeKit lighting setup and add ambiance to your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 780 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

Plus don’t forget that you can still kickstart your setup with a Hue Starter Kit for $100 or add-in some ambiance with a Lightstrip at $68.

Philips Hue Multicolor LED Light Bulb features:

Set a beautiful mood with this Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb that works with your existing hue system. The soft flattering colors set a tone, and you can sync your lights depending on your activities through the corresponding app. This Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb offers 16 million choices in both warm and cool for versatility.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!