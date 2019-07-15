Prime Day Braun and Philips shaver deals starting from $20 (Up to $95 off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Men’s shavers. You’re looking at up to 50% off men’s and women’s shavers with prices starting from just $20 shipped for Prime members. Today’s sale contains several models from Braun and Philips including electric shavers, manual options and even some hair clippers. In fact, some of the higher-end models are as much as $95 off. Head below for our top picks from the Prime Day 2019 sale.
Today’s Best Prime Day Shaver Deals:
- Braun Series 7 Men’s Electric Foil Shaver $140 (Reg. $200)
- Braun Series 3 Shave & Style Razor $50 (Reg. $60+)
- 12-pack Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Refills $24 (Reg. 35+)
- Braun Series 9 Electric Foil Shaver $215 (Reg. $310)
- Philips Norelco Electric Shaver $80 (Reg. $150)
- Braun 8-in-1 Hair Clipper $20 (Reg. $40)
- And many more…
Braun Series 7 Men’s Electric Foil Shaver:
- The Braun Series 7 is a 100% waterproof smart electric shaver designed for a close and gentle shave – engineered in Germany to last up to seven years
- Built-in Responsive Intelligence automatically adapts to the features of your face, for a shave that’s personal to you
- Four synchronised shaving elements achieve in one stroke what others do in two
- Five personalised shaving modes allow you to adjust the power to your personal skin type and shaving style
- The razor’s skin-friendly precision trimmer helps you easily reach difficult areas, like under your nose or sideburns
