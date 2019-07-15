Prime Day Braun and Philips shaver deals starting from $20 (Up to $95 off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Men’s shavers. You’re looking at up to 50% off men’s and women’s shavers with prices starting from just $20 shipped for Prime members. Today’s sale contains several models from Braun and Philips including electric shavers, manual options and even some hair clippers. In fact, some of the higher-end models are as much as $95 off. Head below for our top picks from the Prime Day 2019 sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best Prime Day Shaver Deals:

Speaking of personal grooming, we also have Oral-B/Sonicare toothbrushes and more from $20 for Prime Day, along with at least 30% off skincare, makeup, and more in Amazon’s Prime Day Beauty Sale.

Braun Series 7 Men’s Electric Foil Shaver:

The Braun Series 7 is a 100% waterproof smart electric shaver designed for a close and gentle shave – engineered in Germany to last up to seven years

Built-in Responsive Intelligence automatically adapts to the features of your face, for a shave that’s personal to you

Four synchronised shaving elements achieve in one stroke what others do in two

Five personalised shaving modes allow you to adjust the power to your personal skin type and shaving style

The razor’s skin-friendly precision trimmer helps you easily reach difficult areas, like under your nose or sideburns

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!