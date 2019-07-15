Razer Blade 15 is the ultimate portable gaming PC, now $1,100 for Prime Day

- Jul. 15th 2019 3:10 am ET

$1,100
0

Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2.2GHz/16GB/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1,099.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $1,600 and has hovered around $100 off in recent months. This Prime Day deal is easily a new Amazon all-time low by over $300. The latest Razer Blade 15 offers a 15.6-inch 60Hz display powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and a 2.2GHz processor. Inside you’ll get both a 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive for both storage capacity and speed. Notable I/O includes three USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and DisplayPort Mini. We loved the previous generation model in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop features:

  • DISPLAY: 15.6” Full HD edge-to-edge display (4.9mm bezels), factory color calibrated
  • GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q Design VR Ready graphics
  • PROCESSOR: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor
  • DUAL STORAGE: 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD – For speed and capacity
  • BUILD QUALITY: Thin and compact, durable CNC aluminum unibody (0.78” x 9.25” x 13.98”)
  • MEMORY: 16GB Dual-Channel DDR-4-2667MHz, expandable to 32GB
  • ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Gigabit Ethernet, 3x USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), HDMI, Mini Display Port

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$1,100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Prime Day 2019 Razer

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp