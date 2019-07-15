Razer Blade 15 is the ultimate portable gaming PC, now $1,100 for Prime Day

Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2.2GHz/16GB/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1,099.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $1,600 and has hovered around $100 off in recent months. This Prime Day deal is easily a new Amazon all-time low by over $300. The latest Razer Blade 15 offers a 15.6-inch 60Hz display powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and a 2.2GHz processor. Inside you’ll get both a 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive for both storage capacity and speed. Notable I/O includes three USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and DisplayPort Mini. We loved the previous generation model in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop features:

DISPLAY: 15.6” Full HD edge-to-edge display (4.9mm bezels), factory color calibrated

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q Design VR Ready graphics

PROCESSOR: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor

DUAL STORAGE: 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD – For speed and capacity

BUILD QUALITY: Thin and compact, durable CNC aluminum unibody (0.78” x 9.25” x 13.98”)

MEMORY: 16GB Dual-Channel DDR-4-2667MHz, expandable to 32GB

ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Gigabit Ethernet, 3x USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), HDMI, Mini Display Port

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!