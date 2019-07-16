Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite makes reading on-the-go simple from $25 (Refurb)

Woot is offering the first generation Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader from $24.99 Prime shipped in used/refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $120 in new condition, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time for this Kindle Paperwhite. For comparison, the new model is on sale at $85 for Prime Day right now. The Kindle Paperwhite has a built-in backlight so you can enjoy your favorite book, day or night. Plus, with the 3G option in this sale, you’ll be able to download a new book no matter where you are. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Looking for something newer? Check out Amazon’s latest Kindles on sale from $60 for Prime Day. The newer Kindles offer higher-resolution displays, longer battery life, and faster speeds than the previous generations like on sale above.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Glare-free screen – unlike the glossy surface of a tablet, the Paperwhite display has a non-reflective surface that makes it easy to read, even in bright sunlight

Read without eyestrain – our patented front-lit design guides light towards the display instead of projecting it out at your eyes like back-lit tablets. Read comfortably for hours.

Thin and light. Hold comfortably in one hand for extended periods

Read for weeks without charging – Kindle Paperwhite can be read for up to 8 weeks on a single charge, with Wi-Fi off.

