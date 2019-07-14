Prime Day takes up to $80 off Kindle E-readers, deals from $60

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking up to $80 off its Kindle lineup. These offers are Prime-exclusive with free shipping for all who qualify. You’ll receive a $5 eBook credit and three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE with all of today’s deals, a $35 value. Headlining is Amazon’s all-new Kindle for $59.99. That’s a $30 savings and a new Amazon all-time low price by $10. The latest Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Next up, Kindle Paperwhite is down to $84.99 for the 8GB version with up to $50 off additional capacities. This is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to go all-in on the Kindle family will want to check out the 9th generation Kindle Oasis at $174.99. As a comparison, it typically sits at $200 which is the previous Amazon all-time low before today. Ships with a 7-inch display, support for Audible and Bluetooth headphones, along with up to 32GB of storage capacity. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Kindle features:

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.

With Prime Reading, Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Enjoy more books with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!