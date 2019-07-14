Prime Day takes up to $80 off Kindle E-readers, deals from $60

- Jul. 14th 2019 3:16 pm ET

Up to $80
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking up to $80 off its Kindle lineup. These offers are Prime-exclusive with free shipping for all who qualify. You’ll receive a $5 eBook credit and three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE with all of today’s deals, a $35 value. Headlining is Amazon’s all-new Kindle for $59.99. That’s a $30 savings and a new Amazon all-time low price by $10. The latest Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Next up, Kindle Paperwhite is down to $84.99 for the 8GB version with up to $50 off additional capacities. This is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to go all-in on the Kindle family will want to check out the 9th generation Kindle Oasis at $174.99. As a comparison, it typically sits at $200 which is the previous Amazon all-time low before today. Ships with a 7-inch display, support for Audible and Bluetooth headphones, along with up to 32GB of storage capacity. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Kindle features:

  • Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.
  • Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.
  • With Prime Reading, Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • Enjoy more books with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Up to $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp