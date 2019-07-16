Prime Day offers gaming computers, peripherals, components, + more from $30

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Computer with 4.1GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its $1,900 regular price, $1,500 sale price, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting an 8GB Vega 56 graphics card and Ryzen’s 8-core desktop-class processor, this laptop is built to play just about any game imaginable. Plus, it features a high-end 144Hz display for buttery-smooth graphics all around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
This backpack would be a great way to keep your gaming laptop ready to go and accessories organized. It’s just $37 shipped at Amazon and offers some great features, like room for up to a 17-inch computer, an external USB port to power your smartphone, and more.
Other gaming deals:
- RESPAWN-110 Racing Chair: $95 (Reg. $139) | Amazon
- CORSAIR RGB Headset Stand: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Headset: $100 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- w/ MixAmp M80
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Headset: $150 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- MixAmp Pro TR
- For PlayStation 4
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Headset: $150 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- MixAmp Pro TR
- For Xbox One
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2070: $470 (Reg. $625) | Amazon
- w/ Thermaltake Grand RGB 650W 80+ Gold PSU
- AMD RYZEN 5 2400G 6-Core CPU: $100 (Reg. $130) | Newegg
- w/ 3-months of Xbox Game Pass
- MSI 15-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,299 (Reg. $1,499) | Newegg
- $1,099 with $200 mail-in rebate
- GL63
- 2.2Ghz i7/16GB/512GB
- 6GB RTX 2060 GPU
- 120Hz Display
- Wolfenstein YoungBlood and Control
- MSI Gaming Mouse v3.0
- CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master Desktop: $1,400 (Reg. $1,800) | Amazon
- 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB SSD
- 8GB RTX 2070 GPU
- Redragon K561 VISNU Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- LG Ultragear 24-inch 144Hz 1080p Monitor: $149 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- LG Gram 13-inch Laptop: $850 (Reg. $1,050) | BuyDig
- w/ code GRAM
- 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- …and more…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!