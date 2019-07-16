Prime Day offers gaming computers, peripherals, components, + more from $30

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Computer with 4.1GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its $1,900 regular price, $1,500 sale price, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting an 8GB Vega 56 graphics card and Ryzen’s 8-core desktop-class processor, this laptop is built to play just about any game imaginable. Plus, it features a high-end 144Hz display for buttery-smooth graphics all around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This backpack would be a great way to keep your gaming laptop ready to go and accessories organized. It’s just $37 shipped at Amazon and offers some great features, like room for up to a 17-inch computer, an external USB port to power your smartphone, and more.

