Enjoy best-selling Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off for Prime Day starting at $1

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $0.99 each. Today’s sale is exclusive to Prime members, with all of the titles becoming permanent additions to your digital collection. In today’s sale you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres, so odds are there will be a title that catches your eye. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more and have rarely been discounted before, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads. And because the sale focuses on best-sellers, reviews are great across the board. Be sure to check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

Don’t forget that also apart of Prime Day, you can save up to $80 off Kindle E-readers with deals from $60.

Ordinary Grace synopsis:

New Bremen, Minnesota, 1961. The Twins were playing their debut season, ice-cold root beers were selling out at the soda counter of Halderson’s Drugstore, and Hot Stuff comic books were a mainstay on every barbershop magazine rack. It was a time of innocence and hope for a country with a new, young president. But for thirteen-year-old Frank Drum it was a grim summer in which death visited frequently and assumed many forms. Accident. Nature. Suicide. Murder.

