Save 27% on the TaoTronics Bluetooth ANC Headphones at an Amazon low of $40

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 7M3TSWE7 at checkout. Typically selling for $55, today’s offer saves you over 27%, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $45. Featuring dual 40mm large-aperture drivers, TaoTronic’s Bluetooth headphones sport active noise cancelling to block out distracting noise around you. Also making the cut is 30 hours of battery life, which will hold you over through extended working sessions, long flights and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, just about every other pair of noise cancelling headphones sell for $60 or so at Amazon. Even Mpow’s competitively-priced H5 ANC Headphones sell for $47 right now.

Those who can live without the noise-blocking technology should consider Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth Headphones at under $22 when clipping the on-page coupon.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones features:

A Personal Oasis of Quiet: Enjoy your music with minimal, or no distraction, when you turn on the active noise cancellation (ANC) switch

Feel the Beat: Expect aggressive bass with balanced mid-levels and bright highs with our dual large-aperture drivers

Long-Lasting Music Playback: With a generous battery life of up to 30 hours, you can enjoy beautiful music longer or plug in the included audio cable when the battery is low

Hassle-Free Clear Calls: Built-in CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling microphone for clearer call quality, even in a loud environment

