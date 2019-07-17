Save 27% on the TaoTronics Bluetooth ANC Headphones at an Amazon low of $40

- Jul. 17th 2019 12:49 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 7M3TSWE7 at checkout. Typically selling for $55, today’s offer saves you over 27%, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $45. Featuring dual 40mm large-aperture drivers, TaoTronic’s Bluetooth headphones sport active noise cancelling to block out distracting noise around you. Also making the cut is 30 hours of battery life, which will hold you over through extended working sessions, long flights and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, just about every other pair of noise cancelling headphones sell for $60 or so at Amazon. Even Mpow’s competitively-priced H5 ANC Headphones sell for $47 right now.

Those who can live without the noise-blocking technology should consider Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth Headphones at under $22 when clipping the on-page coupon

TaoTronics ANC Headphones features:

  • A Personal Oasis of Quiet: Enjoy your music with minimal, or no distraction, when you turn on the active noise cancellation (ANC) switch
  • Feel the Beat: Expect aggressive bass with balanced mid-levels and bright highs with our dual large-aperture drivers
  • Long-Lasting Music Playback: With a generous battery life of up to 30 hours, you can enjoy beautiful music longer or plug in the included audio cable when the battery is low
  • Hassle-Free Clear Calls: Built-in CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling microphone for clearer call quality, even in a loud environment

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
TaoTronics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go