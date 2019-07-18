Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $20, Division 2 $20, more

- Jul. 18th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO DC Super-Villains on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still $60 on the Nintendo eShop, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one. “It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of earth’s new wannabe superheroes.You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Rage 2, NieR: Automata Gods Edition, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Days Gone and many more down below. 

