Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $20, Division 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO DC Super-Villains on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still $60 on the Nintendo eShop, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one. “It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of earth’s new wannabe superheroes.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Rage 2, NieR: Automata Gods Edition, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Days Gone and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!