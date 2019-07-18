Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: QB – a cube’s tale, Disk Diet, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including loads of KORG music production apps, Depello, Solitairica, QB – a cube’s tale, Disk Diet, Bridge Constructor and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: QB – a cube’s tale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $20, Division 2 $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Decide Now!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: i Live – Gold Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: WaterMinder: $3 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!