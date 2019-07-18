Sporty Apple Watch bands with case in various styles just $5

- Jul. 18th 2019 3:43 pm ET

0

BRG Tech (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Sport Apple Watch Band with case in various sizes and colors for $4.99 Prime shipped when promo code 49B9KV4J is applied during checkout. Regularly up to $10, this is a match of our previous mention and the best price we can find. These sport bands cost a fraction of Apple’s official options at $49, plus you have a wide range of styles to choose from. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

If today’s deal doesn’t fit the bill, hit our roundup of the best third-party options out there. Our top picks start at just $5 across a number of different styles.

BRG Tech Apple Watch Bands feature:

Soft TPU and durable case protects all corners and sides of your Watch. You can use the Case with the Band comes with, Band only, or the Case with any other band. Choose from new attractive colors of Protective Case and Sport Band to change your Watch in different style, perfect for daily and nightly wear, during workouts and beyond.

