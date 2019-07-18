Dolby’s Dimension ANC Bluetooth Headphones are $200 off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dolby Laboratories (100% positive in the last 30 days) via Amazon is offering Dolby Dimension Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $399 shipped. Matched direct at Dolby. That’s a straight $200 off the regular $599 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. They feature Cinematic Sound with Virtualization and Dolby Head Tracking for “audio that’s expansive yet nuanced”. Features include adjustable active noise cancellation, foam cushion ear cups, a padded headband, one-touch switching between up to 3 Bluetooth sources and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the high-end cinematic features on the Dolby set above. But if you’re just after some solid new headphones, consider something like the Audio-Technica ATH series starting from $49 shipped. You won’t get the active noise cancellation, but they sound great and are as much as $350 less. Head over to yesterday’s roundup for more deals from $40.

Dolby Dimension Wireless Bluetooth Headphones:

Incredibly comfortable, unique ear cup design with progressive foam cushioning and padded headband for long binge-watching sessions

One-Touch Switching with three Source Buttons that can easily be paired with three different Bluetooth-enabled devices to keep you connected to your entertainment. Bluetooth 4.2 headset, over the ear perfected for entertainment at home.

Dolby LifeMix lets you control how much you hear of your surroundings, from a perfect blend of your entertainment and life around you (Transparency) to shutting out the world ANC (Active Noise Cancellation)

