Have Siri cool you off with Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Thermostat: $89 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $89 shipped. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a match of the third-lowest price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer comes within $5 of this year’s Amazon low and is one of the best we’ve tracked outside of a limited Rakuten sale. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your iPhone, Alexa, Siri, and more right out of the box. While it doesn’t have as flashy of a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit-enabled temperature control to your setup. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you flexibility to incorporating the thermostat into your smart home. Over 1,900 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

Want to reap the rewards of a more intelligent thermostat without having to fuss with smart home control? The Honeywell Programmable Thermostat will set you back $45 and brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference. So at roughly 50% less than the Emerson HomeKit Thermostat, it’s a notable alternative.

Whether you’re looking for something a little more affordable or have additional functionality that’s a must, you’ll definitely want to check out our four favorite smart thermostats for any budget. Plus with summer around the corner, check out the best HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices from $20 to prepare your smart home.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes. A c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump (without aux) systems, and for use with Apple homekit. Check compatibility on our website. The intuitive app walks you through each step of installation with custom configured instructions, removing all the frustration from the installation process so you can be up and running in no time, no experience required.

