iHome’s Alarm Dock gives your 2nd Gen. Echo Dot a new home at $20 (Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the iHome iAV2v2 Bedside Clock and Speaker Amazon Echo Docking System at $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is one of the first notable price drops, is the first time we’ve seen it under $30 and a new all-time low. iHome’s docking station turns a second-generation Echo Dot or Echo Input into a bedside alarm clock. If you happened to pick up a new Echo Dot during Prime Day and are looking to put an older model to good use, this is a unique option. It features a backlit LED lock display alongside an additional USB charging port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Update 7/18 @ 2:51 PM: Amazon is offering the Nintey7 SKY TOTE Portable Battery for Amazon Echo at $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve got this portable battery and it’s a great upgrade to any Amazon Echo. It lets you take Alexa outside, or just anywhere that there’s not a plug. We featured it as one of the best accessories for your Echo device, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Another great way to relocate an old Echo Dot is with this highly-rated wall mount for $11 at Amazon. Over 1,400 customers have vouched for it, with it being a notable option for placing an Alexa speaker in the kitchen, bedroom and more.
iHome Bedside Clock and Speaker Echo Dock features:
- Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory that is specifically designed to work with Echo Input and Echo Dot (2nd Generation). Echo Input and Echo Dot are sold separately.
- Patented Reson8 speaker technology and passive radiator for room filling sound and excellent bass.
- With your Echo Input or Echo Dot installed, use Alexa to control thousands of Alexa skills and compatible smart home devices…right from your bed.
- Large backlit clock display, easy to see during the day and night. Display dimmer with 5 levels of brightness control.
- Keep your mobile devices charged! Additional USB port for charging your mobile devices.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!