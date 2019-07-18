iHome’s Alarm Dock gives your 2nd Gen. Echo Dot a new home at $20 (Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the iHome iAV2v2 Bedside Clock and Speaker Amazon Echo Docking System at $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is one of the first notable price drops, is the first time we’ve seen it under $30 and a new all-time low. iHome’s docking station turns a second-generation Echo Dot or Echo Input into a bedside alarm clock. If you happened to pick up a new Echo Dot during Prime Day and are looking to put an older model to good use, this is a unique option. It features a backlit LED lock display alongside an additional USB charging port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 7/18 @ 2:51 PM: Amazon is offering the Nintey7 SKY TOTE Portable Battery for Amazon Echo at $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve got this portable battery and it’s a great upgrade to any Amazon Echo. It lets you take Alexa outside, or just anywhere that there’s not a plug. We featured it as one of the best accessories for your Echo device, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Another great way to relocate an old Echo Dot is with this highly-rated wall mount for $11 at Amazon. Over 1,400 customers have vouched for it, with it being a notable option for placing an Alexa speaker in the kitchen, bedroom and more.

iHome Bedside Clock and Speaker Echo Dock features:

Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory that is specifically designed to work with Echo Input and Echo Dot (2nd Generation). Echo Input and Echo Dot are sold separately.

Patented Reson8 speaker technology and passive radiator for room filling sound and excellent bass.

With your Echo Input or Echo Dot installed, use Alexa to control thousands of Alexa skills and compatible smart home devices…right from your bed.

Large backlit clock display, easy to see during the day and night. Display dimmer with 5 levels of brightness control.

Keep your mobile devices charged! Additional USB port for charging your mobile devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!