The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device

If you have an Amazon Echo device, you’ve likely wondered what the best accessories would be. Whether you have an Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Show, or Echo Spot, we’ve got you covered with our favorites for each device, plus a bonus accessory that’ll work with any Alexa-enabled device!

Don’t forget to check out our Echo devices compared article where we break it down and show you exactly which of Amazon’s products will fit where in your life.

Echo Dot – Outlet Shelf – $15

The Amazon Echo Dot is a great little smart speaker. It’s small, easy to hide, and does everything that its big brothers do, just about, for a fraction of the price. The only “downside” to an Echo Dot is that it takes up counter space where you’d rather have it up and hidden somewhere, even if it was in plain sight. The ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf is “Made for Amazon” certified and is designed to give your Echo Dot a nice place to sit. There’s a built-in cable management system to give you easy access to the wall outlet while keeping excess cords out of the way. Plus, it’s compatible with all three generations of Amazon’s Echo Dot.

For another style or other Echo Dot accessories, take a peek at our guide which outlines everything we’d recommend you have for your Dots. We have another style of wall mount plus security cameras and more there for you to view.

Echo (2nd Gen) – Ninety7 SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base – $60

The larger Echo features a much better speaker and larger design. Thanks to this, you might have wondered how you could use that Echo elsewhere in your home, but are always limited by the power cord. If you have a smart backyard, or maybe just want to listen to some voice-controlled tunes, then the Nintey7 SKY TOTE is perfect for you. Also part of the “Made for Amazon” program, this portable battery base takes your Echo to the next level. With a rechargeable 8800mAh Lithium-Ion battery, this is built to let you listen to your Echo wire-free for up to 8 hours on a single charge. And there’s nothing to remember to recharge, either, as the SKY TOTE itself plugs into your Echo, and then your Echo’s wall adapter goes into the SKY TOTE, so you’ll always have a fully charged battery.

Echo Spot – Adjustable Stand – $20

If you have an Echo Spot, it’s a great device. We loved it in our hands-on review, but there’s one major drawback to the design: it’s not adjustable. If you don’t like the angle which your Echo Spot sits at, there’s nothing you can really do about it. That’s where this $20 stand comes in. It is quick and secure to attach to your Echo Spot via magnets, and it allows you to adjust the Spot to any angle for easier viewing.

Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Adjustable Stand – $30

The Echo Show is plagued just like the Echo Spot is. You can’t adjust it, so if it’s not at the angle you like, there’s nothing you can do about it. That is, until now. This stand is perfect as it allows you to adjust the Echo Show’s viewing angle, giving you a better way to see the screen, or if you’re on a video call, a better way for the person on the other end to see you.

Echo Buttons – $20

Echo Buttons work with any of Amazon’s Echo devices. They provide an interactive way to play games and even control smart home routines. There’s a catalog of over 100 Alexa skills designed to be used with the Echo Buttons, and you can even customize your own trivia game skill with the Alexa Skill Blueprints. This is a fun and easy way to enjoy game night with the family in a new and exciting way.