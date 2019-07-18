Score this Dremel tool bundled with 50 accessories at $119 and save over 20%

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 4000-6/50 120-Volt Rotary Tool with 50 accessories for $119 shipped. Normally selling for $149 at retailers like Home Depot, that saves you over 21%, is the second-best we’ve seen this year and the lowest it’s been in four months. Dremel is already one of the most versatile tool you can add to your arsenal, and that’s only amplified with 50 different accessories added into the mix. It features a 5,000 to 35,000 RPM motor and everything gets nearly stored away in the included carrying case. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Should the included accessories not be enough for you, Amazon has plenty of other bits to put your savings towards. You’ll find polishing kits, sanders, bit sets and much more with options for under $8.

Dremel 4000-6/50 bundle features:

Whether for carving or engraving soft or hard materials, Dremel offers the right accessory for every application. Use high speed cutters for shaping, hollowing, grooving, slotting and making tapered holes in soft metals, plastics and woods. Tungsten carbide cutters are recommended for shaping, smoothing and material removal on hard materials such as stainless steel and cast iron.

