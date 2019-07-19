Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lighting Cable Two-Pack $10, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for $9.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DJIECEAZ at checkout. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.
Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.
