SteelSeries Nimbus connects with your Apple TV for next-level gaming at $34

- Jul. 19th 2019 8:03 am ET

$34
0

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Gaming Controller for $33.99 shipped. It typically goes for $50 at Best Buy and other competing retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With connectivity for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and other Bluetooth devices, this is a great way to take your gaming to the next level. Recharges via Lightning cable for over 40 hours worth of gaming. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll want to leverage your savings into this 10-foot Lightning cable. Having some extra length will make it easy to keep charging your controller without sitting uncomfortably close to an outlet. We recommend this option from AmazonBasics, which has stellar ratings across the board.

SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Gaming Controller features:

  • Victory Royale is in your hands with the fortnite-ready Nimbus controller
  • Enjoy a true wireless console experience on your iOS device or Mac via Bluetooth 4.1
  • Compatible with all mfi-ready games on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and more
  • Pressure-sensitive buttons and familiar ergonomic console layout
  • Recharges via Lightning cable for 40+ hours of nonstop gaming
  • Four LEDs display your player status during multiplayer gameplay

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$34

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SteelSeries

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp