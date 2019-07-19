SteelSeries Nimbus connects with your Apple TV for next-level gaming at $34

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Gaming Controller for $33.99 shipped. It typically goes for $50 at Best Buy and other competing retailers. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With connectivity for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and other Bluetooth devices, this is a great way to take your gaming to the next level. Recharges via Lightning cable for over 40 hours worth of gaming. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll want to leverage your savings into this 10-foot Lightning cable. Having some extra length will make it easy to keep charging your controller without sitting uncomfortably close to an outlet. We recommend this option from AmazonBasics, which has stellar ratings across the board.

SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Gaming Controller features:

Victory Royale is in your hands with the fortnite-ready Nimbus controller

Enjoy a true wireless console experience on your iOS device or Mac via Bluetooth 4.1

Compatible with all mfi-ready games on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and more

Pressure-sensitive buttons and familiar ergonomic console layout

Recharges via Lightning cable for 40+ hours of nonstop gaming

Four LEDs display your player status during multiplayer gameplay

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!