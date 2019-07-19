iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Bike Phone Mount hits new Amazon low: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOttie via Amazon offers its Easy One Touch 4 Bike Phone Mount Holder for $8.95 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. iOttie’s mount is perfect for keeping track of rides, controlling music playback and quickly checking in on messages which biking around town. The Easy One Touch mechanism makes it easy to quickly remove your smartphone with just one hand and a flexible safety strap keeps your device in place. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For comparison, most other smartphone bike mounts sell for $15 or more at Amazon, and those lack the same overall quality of iOttie’s options. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional iPhone gear.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Bike Phone Mount Holder features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Bike Mount is designed to hold your smartphone securely to enhance your cycling experience. Install the mount on handlebars and bike stems ranging from 20-43mm in diameter. U.S. patent protected, the one of a kind Easy One Touch mechanism allows you to easily mount and remove your smartphone with one simple hand motion. A flexible Safety Strap grips your smartphone tightly as you ride on bumpy roads or uneven terrains. Easily adjust viewing angles with a ball joint that elevates and tilts your smartphone for different cycling conditions. The Easy One Touch Bike Mount is universally compatible with all smartphones, holding your device securely so you can ride safely.

