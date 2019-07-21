Echo Connect turns your Alexa speaker into a landline at $20 (Reg. $35)

Today only, as part of its Prime Deal of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the Echo Connect for $19.99 shipped. Normally selling for $35, today’s offer matches the precious Prime Day price drop for the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in new condition overall. Still have a home phone? Echo Connect allows you add Alexa support right to your existing landline. Bringing Amazon’s voice assistant into the mix offers hands-free calling and more. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Alternatively, we’re still seeing a notable discount on iHome’s Alarm Dock, which gives your 2nd Gen. Echo Dot a new home at $20 (Reg. $50). Looking for other additions to your Alexa-enabled home? Improve your smart home with these five unique devices.

Amazon Echo Connect features:

With Echo Connect and a compatible Alexa-enabled device, you can ask Alexa to call anyone using your home phone service—all you have to do is ask. Because Echo Connect uses your home phone number, either landline or VoIP, friends and family recognize the call. Answer your home phone on your Echo hands-free, so you can easily talk to anyone hands-free when you’re busy making dinner or away from the phone.

