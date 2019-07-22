Make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with this ASUS Router: $280 (New low, $70 off), more

Newegg Flash offers the ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 shipped when code NEFPCA32 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $350, it just dropped to $300 at Amazon. Today’s offer is still one of the first price drops we’ve tracked, is $10 under the Amazon low and the best we’ve seen all-time. The new Wi-Fi 6 standard brings with it higher network bandwidth, improved device connectivity and better multiuser support, all of which you’ll find included on this ASUS router. You’ll see speeds up to 6000Mbps, be able to take advantage of ASUS’ AiProtection and find eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

We also spotted the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender EX6250 for $99.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This range extender features up to 1750Mbps speeds and expands your network’s coverage by 1,500 square feet. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with these router deals will help future-proof your home network. Another forward-thinking way to save is by grabbing a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11. Odds are you’ll need them down the line for other network upgrades, so picking them up alongside today’s Wi-Fi 6 router deal is a great way to use your savings.

Plus, don’t forget that TP-Link’s Tri Band 802.11ac Gaming Router is now at $270 (Reg. $350).

ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Get fast, interruption-free Wi-Fi capabilities with this ASUS dual-band router. Speeds of up to 6000 Mbps mean less waiting for games and videos to load, and the Trend Micro security technology shields your devices from potential breaches. This ASUS dual-band router is compatible with Amazon Alexa, making it easy to integrate your network connection into your smart home setup.

