Take 24% off ecobee’s new HomeKit-enabled SmartSensors at a low of $60

Amazon currently offers a two-pack of the new ecobee SmartSensors with HomeKit compatibility for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $79 like at Best Buy, that’s good for a 24% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time. These SmartSensors are the perfect companions to the latest ecobee thermostat. Not only do these accessories offer temperature monitoring, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of occupancy notifications in HomeKit as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers. More below.

Alternatively, consider the standalone Eve Degree HomeKit Sensor. It carries the same $60 price tag as the ecobee sensors, but works without being paired with an external device. Plus those with a Philips Hue setup will find the Hue Indoor Motion Sensor at $34 to be notable options that can also monitor temperature with HomeKit.

ecobee SmartSensors feature:

WHOLE HOME COMFORT: Works with all bee smart thermostats to sense temperature beyond the hallway, ensuring better comfort in the rooms that matter most.

TARGETTED COMFORT: With built-in occupancy sensors, you can trust Smart Sensor to keep you comfortable wherever you are and in the rooms you actually use.

ENERGY SAVINGS: When Smart Sensor detects that you’re not home, it signals your bee smart thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature for better energy savings.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!